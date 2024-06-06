Justyn-Henry Malloy's first hit in the big leagues is a homer to break up a perfect game

Detroit Tigers' Justyn-Henry Malloy celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers, for his first hit in the majors, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Detroit Tigers callup Justyn-Henry Malloy homered for his first major league hit, breaking up Texas Rangers starter José Ureña's perfect game in the sixth inning on Wednesday night.

Ureña retired the first 15 batters before Malloy led off by hitting a 95-mph sinker 413 feet to left field on a 3-1 pitch while his parents cheered in the stands.

Malloy was called up from Triple-A Toledo on Monday. He was the designated hitter in all three games of the Tigers’ series at Texas and was 0 for 8 with three strikeouts before his home run.

The 24-year-old was drafted in the sixth round by the Atlanta Braves in 2021 before being traded to the Tigers in December 2022. He played 45 games for Toledo this season and hit .253 with six home runs.

___

