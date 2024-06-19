Justus Terry, a 5-star, has de-committed from USC and will visit Alabama

It has not been a good 48 hours for the USC Trojans, with two recruits ranked as five-stars de-committing from the program.

The latest loss for USC is Justus Terry, who will now be visiting Alabama over the weekend for an official visit according to On3.

A 6-foot-5, 275-pound interior defensive lineman for Manchester High School (Manchester, Georgia), Terry is the seventh overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite. He also has offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami and South Carolina among others.

On Tuesday, USC lost a commitment from Isaiah Gibson, a five-star who is the top-ranked edge player in the nation. Per 247Sports, he is the No. 17 player in the nation and the sixth-best recruit in Georgia.

Terry announced his decision to de-commit from USC with what was a pretty stark and simple post on social media:

Last season, Terry put up monster numbers for Manchester. The defensive tackle had 78 total tackles and 13 sacks along with six tackles for a loss.

