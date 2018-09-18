Justus Sheffield brought up to Yankees, could make debut FILE - In this July 15, 2018, file photo, U.S. pitcher Justus Sheffield works against the World Team in the second inning during the All-Star Futures baseball game, at Nationals Park in Washington. Left-hander Justus Sheffield was put on the major league roster by the New York Yankees and could make his major league debut this week. The 22-year-old is nephew of former Yankees outfielder Gary Sheffield. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Left-hander Justus Sheffield was put on the roster by the New York Yankees and could make his major league debut this week.

The 22-year-old Sheffield was 6-4 with a 2.56 ERA in 15 starts and five relief appearances for Triple-A Scranton Wilkes/Barre this year after going 1-2 with a 2.25 ERA in five starts for Double-A Trenton. New York moved him to the bullpen in late August as preparation for a possible callup as a reliever.

''I know that early on it was kind of rocky just because getting the routine down was a little hard,'' Sheffield said of the bullpen move. ''But I'm feeling comfortable.''

Sheffield was selected by Cleveland with the 31st overall pick in the 2014 amateur draft and was acquired by the Yankees in the July 2016 trade that sent left-hander Andrew Miller to the Indians.

''He's someone that potentially gives us a little bit of length,'' manager Aaron Boone said. ''He's not built up like he was a starter for most of the season, but he's still a guy that we feel like could give us a couple of innings if we needed it.''

Outfielder Clint Frazier, also obtained by New York in that trade, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to open a spot for Sheffield, whose contract was selected to the 40-man roster. Frazier has been bothered by a concussion since spring training.

New York also recalled right-hander Domingo German from Scranton before Tuesday's series opener against Boston.

