JustKitchen to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 12

The Company's Strategic Advisor Warren Tseng Will Also Be A Panelist As Part Of A Session Entitled "The Ghost Kitchen Tech Stack" During The Spoon's Restaurant Tech Summit on August 17

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTC: JKHCF) (Frankfurt: 68Z), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that Jason Chen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen, will be presenting the Company virtually at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference (the "Growth Conference") on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 8:00 AM ET. The Growth Conference is a long-standing event and just one of many innovative and thought-provoking conferences hosted by Canaccord Genuity throughout the year. Mr. Chen's presentation may include forward-looking information and interested parties can view it live, or on a replay basis for 90 days, by clicking on the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/jk.v/2347972. The Company's management team will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings in conjunction with the Growth Conference.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that its strategic advisor, Warren Tseng, will be appearing as an industry panelist as part of a session entitled "The Ghost Kitchen Tech Stack" during The Spoon's Restaurant Tech Summit (the "Tech Summit") on August 17, 2021, at 1:30 PM ET. The Tech Summit will look at the technology revolution underway in the restaurant space and is expected to assemble the industry's innovators and operators. The topics that are planned to be covered during the Tech Summit include The Digitization of The Restaurant; Ghost Kitchens & Virtual Restaurants; Delivery & Online Ordering; and The Restaurant Tech Stack; among others. As a leading industry publication, The Spoon has an average monthly reach of 157,700 readers. For more information about the Tech Summit, interested parties can visit https://hopin.com/events/the-spoon-s-restaurant-tech-summit.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN

JustKitchen is primarily an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan and Hong Kong with plans to expand operations to the United States and other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments regarding the possibility of Jason Chen's presentation containing forward-looking information, the replay of the presentation being available for 90 days, the Tech Summit's ability to draw industry innovators and operators, and the range of topics planned to be covered during the Tech Summit. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021, and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

