Justius Lowe, 3-star ATH from Lake Oswego, de-commits from Utah Utes

With A lot of thinking going on with my family, I will be de committing from the university of Utah and open My recruitment. I really want to thank the staff, and coaches at Utah for showing me nothing but love and hospitality. With that being said this is what I feel is best. — Justius Lowe (@LoweJustius) January 16, 2022

After the early signing period, the Utah Utes had what was considered one of the better recruiting classes in the Pac-12, ranked No. 3 in the conference. Unfortunately for the reigning Pac-12 champions, one of their higher-rated recruits has recently de-committed and will be opening up his options again going forward.

Justius Lowe, a 3-star ATH from Lake Oswego, Oregon, recently took a visit to Utah once the recruiting period opened back up and announced that he would be reconsidering just days later. This is an interesting player for the Oregon Ducks coaching staff to consider, not only because of his proximity to the school but also because he has been offered by the Ducks but was recruited by the previous coaching staff.

Would Dan Lanning and his staff consider going after Lowe aggressively now that he is opening back up his recruitment?

Lowe is considered the No. 4 player in the state of Oregon, and the No. 55 ATH in the nation—No. 832 overall. He currently holds offers from some other big-name schools, including Notre Dame, Arizona State, Florida, and USC.

We’ve seen over the past week how aggressive Lanning’s staff can get when they set their sites on a recruit. Look no further than how close of contact they’ve kept with 4-star CB Jahlil Florence.

Great home visit with @coach_meat @CoachLup @DREAMCHASERS619 definitely showed that I’m a top priority tonight , at my door at 12:00AM sharp and had some great conversations. #goducks🦆 pic.twitter.com/hYxg4wyug5 — jahlil florence (@JahlilFlorence8) January 14, 2022

Could we see the same type of treatment for Oregon’s own Justius Lowe? It’s unclear how badly they want him, if at all, just yet. But if Lanning sets his sites on a player, you know they’ll go full force in trying to get him.

