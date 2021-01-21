Justinian Jessup a 'very interesting' prospect to Warriors, Steve Kerr

Jessup a 'very interesting' prospect to Warriors, Kerr originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steve Kerr has an eye on Warriors second-round pick Justinian Jessup's hot start to his professional career.

Jessup, 22, scored 24 points Sunday in his second regular-season game with the NBL's Hawks, knocking down all four of his 3-pointers.

Warriors 2020 2nd Round Draft Pick, Justinian Jessup, came out blistering hot in his second game in the NBL.



24pts

4rbs

2asts

3stls

10/15 FG

4/4 3PT pic.twitter.com/L6FEMEs4MD — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) January 18, 2021

"I keep tabs on his progress," Kerr said Wednesday in a pregame video conference with reporters before the Warriors hosted the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center.

"[Director of basketball operations] Nick U'Ren kind of gives me updates on his games. I know he had a big game the other night. He's a prospect who's very interesting to us, and we're excited to have his rights. And we'll be following him pretty closely."

The Warriors drafted Jessup with their second of two second-round picks (No. 51 overall) in November, knowing that he would spend at least a year in Australia after signing a "Next Star" contract with the NBL. Jessup played for four years at Boise State, making 40.8 percent of his 3-pointers in college.

The 6-foot-7 guard felt he needed some seasoning overseas in order to grow his game, and Jessup seems to be faring well as Kerr and the Warriors follow his career with great interest.

