Justin Williams, 2024 LB from Texas earns offer from Crimson Tide
Alabama’s coaching staff has placed an emphasis on landing some of the premier prospects from Texas in the past. Several notable recruits that have been landed out of the Lonestar state are Deionte Thompson, Tony Brown, and Jalen Hurts.
The Tide will look to continue their success into the future. The Alabama coaching staff Recently extended an offer to 2024 linebacker Justin Williams.
Williams plays at Oak Ridge High School in Conroe, Texas. As a junior, he was named Texas’ District 13-6A defensive player of the year. He tallied 105 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down Justin Williams’ recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
64
8
5
Rivals
4
133
17
7
ESPN
4
31
4
2
On3 Recruiting
4
104
20
9
247 Composite
4
54
7
4
Vitals
Hometown
Conroe, Texas
Projected Position
Linebacker
Height
6-2
Weight
205
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on January 26, 2023
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Other offers
After a great talk with the Tide I am blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Alabama @jacorynichols @justinallen_13 @AlabamaFTBL @CoachHutzler @CoachRob09 #Rolltide #Bama #Gotide pic.twitter.com/zNSZEy6TDg
— Justin Williams (@Justinwilliamz4) January 26, 2023