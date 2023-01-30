Justin Williams, 2024 LB from Texas earns offer from Crimson Tide

Alabama’s coaching staff has placed an emphasis on landing some of the premier prospects from Texas in the past. Several notable recruits that have been landed out of the Lonestar state are Deionte Thompson, Tony Brown, and Jalen Hurts.

The Tide will look to continue their success into the future. The Alabama coaching staff Recently extended an offer to 2024 linebacker Justin Williams.

Williams plays at Oak Ridge High School in Conroe, Texas. As a junior, he was named Texas’ District 13-6A defensive player of the year. He tallied 105 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Justin Williams’ recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 64 8 5 Rivals 4 133 17 7 ESPN 4 31 4 2 On3 Recruiting 4 104 20 9 247 Composite 4 54 7 4

Vitals

Hometown Conroe, Texas Projected Position Linebacker Height 6-2 Weight 205 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 26, 2023

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Other offers

Twitter

