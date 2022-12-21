Justin Wilcox breaks down Cal's new offensive coaches and prized recruits
On Pac-12 This Morning, California head football coach Justin Wilcox detailed the new offensive coaches and top recruits joining the program.
There has been no one more loyal to the recruiting process than Arizona State commit Israel Carter.
Michigan State football has its first official signing in the 2023 class
Tracking all of the NLIs that come through for Michigan State in the early signing period:
2023 five-star defensive lineman James Smith made things official as he signed with the Tide on Wednesday afternoon. He chose Alabama over other programs like Auburn, Florida, and Georgia.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is dealing with a right shoulder sprain as the team moves toward Saturday’s game against the Cowboys and he said on Tuesday that he’s not getting ahead of himself when it comes to his availability for that divisional matchup. Hurts told reporters on Tuesday that there is “definitely a chance” that [more]
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had been the favorite to win this season’s league MVP award. But as Hurts deals with a shoulder injury, there’s a new betting favorite. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is now the favorite at -275. Hurts is next at +450, followed by Bills quarterback Josh Allen at +600 and Bengals quarterback Joe [more]
Bill Belichick and the Patriots usually make a point to emphasize smart situational football, which makes New England's repeated mistakes in key moments all that more alarming, writes Phil Perry.
2023 four-star linebacker Yhonzae Pierre signed his National Letter of Intent to Alabama on Wednesday. He has received comparisons to Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.
Rivals.com Most of the intrigue in USC recruiting has shifted to the transfer portal, where the Trojans have already plucked a handful of notable additions yet again, but the spotlight belongs to the Class of 2023 high school prospects on Wednesday.
The #USC Trojans made it official by signing five-star WR Zachariah Branch and five-star QB Malachi Nelson.
Leary played in just six games in 2022 because of a torn pec. He was one of the best transfer quarterbacks available.
2023 four-star wide receiver Cole Adams signed his National Letter of Intent to Alabama on Wednesday. He was one of the Tide's longest-tenured commits.
Mat Ishbia is in the process of purchasing the Phoenix Suns and the NBA world has thoughts on the impending sale. Including Magic Johnson.
Here are five teams that could bring some fear to a Super Bowl contender if/when they get into the playoff mix by season’s end.
If Steve Kerr could choose from only his former teammates to create his all-time starting five, who would he pick?
'You can’t sit in your room and cheer for me and then do all these different things.'
At halftime of a game in which the Bulls allowed 150 points, players strongly expressed frustration with Zach LaVine.
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was somehow not flagged despite hitting Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the head after Fields had gone to the ground in a slide on Sunday, and Fields said today that it didn’t feel good. Asked what he thought about the play, Fields said he’s getting frustrated with how often he [more]
Former Patriots executive Mike Lombardi didn't mince words in his criticism of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and the disastrous New England offense.