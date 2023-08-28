Justin Webb: How do I get up at 3am? By sleeping in an eco pod

At 8pm Justin Webb, co-presenter of the BBC’s Today programme, walks to the end of his garden in South London and goes to sleep.

There he has built a modern eco-pod with a bed and a shower, his solution to juggling the challenges of shift work and family life with his wife Sarah Gordon and three children, twins Sam and Martha, and Clara (now in their twenties).

“I designed it myself, it’s a pod space; one we got as soon as we realised my early starts didn’t work with family life. It’s the size of a bed sitter with a small shower room, and I’ve even put a sofa and desk in there too. Before I got the pod, I would wake the whole family getting up at 3am. Not ideal,” he says.

“John Humphrys said to me early on, ‘don’t worry so much about the research but do worry if you’re not getting enough sleep’. John had peculiar amounts of energy, and discipline. I haven’t got his energy, but I can force myself to be disciplined and get to sleep early.”

Which is important, because a new study finds shift working can take its toll. Figures extracted from the UK Biobank, tracking more than 175,000 British adults, reveals that shift workers – such as nurses, security guards and police officers – were 22 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with depression than those working a 9-5 day.

It’s not just mental health that is at risk. “Shift work and especially being awake at night has all sorts of horrible effects on our physiology, making us active when we’re supposed to be in rest and repair mode,” says Dr Russell Foster, professor of circadian neuroscience at Oxford, director of the Nuffield Laboratory of Ophthalmology and author of Life Time: The New Science of the Body Clock, and How It Can Revolutionise Your Sleep and Health (Penguin, £16.99).

“The long-term consequences can be dire, from diabetes to cardiovascular disease and cancer.”

Despite the research, Webb looks relaxed and happy. “I have had the privilege of picking the kids up from school when they were younger. This morning, I was in the park walking my labradoodle Toffee at 9.30am and spent the rest of the morning just sunbathing in the back garden. Shift working works for me,” he grins.

Here we talk to Webb and the experts about advice and tips on how to make working shifts work for you too.

Sleep well

As many as one in eight people in the UK work the night shift. But lack of sleep in shift workers can cause huge problems, says Foster, with everything from heart problems to type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The World Health Organisation has recently classified night shift work as “probably carcinogenic”. How to get a good night’s sleep while working shifts? Foster recommends not drinking caffeinated drinks after lunchtime, and not eating a large meal or drinking alcohol before sleep or discussing potentially difficult issues immediately before bedtime.

He also advises using blackout curtains and some kind of relaxation technique before bed – be it meditation or reading. Be careful driving home, he warns. “A recent study of UK junior doctors, published in the journal Anaesthesia, found that 57 per cent of those who’d regularly driven home after a night shift had either been involved in a road accident or a near miss.”

Foster is in favour of mobile phone apps that light up the car, or sensors on our mobile phones that you can clip on the dashboard. “They can measure head nod or eye movement and detect if you’re moving laterally and set off an alarm if you’re falling asleep at the wheel. Bright light increases levels of alertness,” he says.

Foster is passionate about putting the focus on employers to improve working conditions for night shift workers. He has joined forces with Night Club (night-club.org), an initiative that brings sleep researchers together with shift workers and employers around the country to create a better and healthier experience of working at night.

“There’s a duty of care from an employer to the employee,” Foster says. “Companies should provide extra health checks, nutritious food and transport home.”

Justin Webb doesn’t have a problem sleeping: “I’m so knackered by the evening that I sleep quite well. My top tip is to just plough through the day and get yourself exhausted enough to be able to go to bed early. I remember Evan Davis used to use the sound of dolphins to get to sleep, but that’s not for me!” Blackout blinds are however essential, he says, especially in summer.

Exercise, gently

“I was six stone overweight, using Night Nurse to get to sleep and 10 shots of coffee a night to get me through the night shift,” says Grace Cowan, an ex-policewoman now turned personal trainer and coach and founder of The Shift Workers’ Coach, who specialises in helping shift workers to get their fitness back on track.

“When you’re working shifts, you can feel exhausted all the time and the last thing you feel like doing is exercising. I advise clients to improve their exercise in one per cent increments until you build some momentum. Start with one walk around the block when you wake up and before you start your shift.

“By the end of the month, you might be able to jog three times round the park.” Cowan recommends gentle exercise. Recent research that shows doing half an hour of lower heart rate, low impact cardio can decrease the triglycerides in your system.

“Triglycerides are a type of fat and can cause diabetes and heart disease in excess,” she says. “Exercise is definitely important,” says Webb. “I go to the gym and just pull things until my arms hurt! I try to run 5km on the machine three times a week.”

Nurture your mental health

Studies show that shift work can affect your mental health, with a sense of isolation prevalent in three-quarters of night-shift workers and 16 per cent feeling more anxious than non-shift workers.

“Sleep disruption is common across the mental illness spectrum, and you’ll find that a disruption of circadian biology might worsen a fragile mental health state,” says Foster.

It’s essential, he suggests, that you take your “chronotype” into account – do you function best in the morning, the evening, or in between? If you are a lark you’re going to find the night shift really hard. So try to sign up for afternoon shifts.

If you are an owl, night shifts will work better for you. Equally, larks will suffer if they stay up late for a night out and should try to get to bed early. “Essentially you can minimise what’s called social jet lag.”

Webb knows all too well that for those like him who are up with the larks for a shift, it’s important to pace yourself accordingly, which can mean sacrificing a little social life. “If it’s a big professional event, I tend not to go if I’m working the next day and you do miss out on things, like friends’ book launches,” says Webb.

“I normally work Mondays so it does rather damage Sunday night. You’ve got to be aware of what you’re doing the next day and do a bit more reading than you naturally would. Reading the Sunday papers is not quite as relaxing for me as it could be.”

Eat and drink well

“Poor sleep is definitively linked to hunger,” says Foster. “Even with relatively short periods of sleep disruption, you start releasing the ‘hunger hormone’ ghrelin. As a result, your metabolic axis can change very markedly over a short space of time.”

This means you develop cravings for carbohydrates, particularly sugars. On a sustained basis, all this can predispose you to obesity and clinical diabetes. “And what do the majority of employers provide for their staff? High-fat, high-sugar vending machines! There is a duty of care by an employer and they should at least provide an alternative – a protein-rich, easy to digest snack that people can eat throughout the night,” he says.

A big cause of fatigue for shift workers is also dehydration, says Cowan. She suggests that on waking you hydrate with water. “Add in an effervescent vitamin tablet with electrolytes and the improvement in your energy levels will be exponential,” she says.

“When I’m working, I eat at lunchtime – whatever I fancy, but nothing for dinner. In the morning, I get up, go straight into the office, have my first coffee there with a bowl of cereal. I don’t drink any alcohol when I’m working,” says Webb. “After a year or two of doing Today, I started to think, ‘I’m too sluggish and slow when I wake up and I can’t get my brain into gear.’

You get up at half-past three and you’re in by four and then get going immediately. There’s a lot to think about and quite a lot to write. I found I wasn’t doing it very well and the reason why was because I felt quite heavy if I’d eaten the night before and was still digesting it. But now after I’ve eaten at lunch I won’t eat again. Quite often I go to bed slightly hungry and when I wake up I’ll be very hungry, but that’s good because you feel so much more alive.

“I don’t drink any alcohol when I’m working. I feel it kind of touches off a residual tiredness. If you’ve worked that morning you can feel quite knackered and even after a convivial beer, you start to lose your ability to communicate succinctly.”

Nurture your relationships

Shift work can also take a toll on personal relationships with a staggering 600 per cent higher likelihood of divorce among night shift workers.

Simon Alexander Ong, author of Energise: Make The Most of Every Moment (Penguin, £14.99), suggests spending time discovering your partner’s love language. Love languages (created by marriage counsellor Gary Chapman) helps you identify the communication preferences that you and your partner value the most.

They encompass words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service and physical touch. “When working shifts, you will have to work harder on connection so it’s important to discover what makes your partner feel appreciated,” he says.

Ong also suggests creating positive family rituals where you plan to sit down together, and ask questions like: What can we celebrate today/this week? Also try to introduce elements of surprise to remind each other of how much you mean to each other. If you’re the first to leave home, and your partner is still sleeping, leave a love note by the kettle or drop a note in their pocket.

Cowan suggests you book in “date nights” in bed versus going out for dinner. “It doesn’t cost anything, you can reconnect and create space for sex and intimacy,” she says.

Justin Webb sees shift working as a way of breaking the humdrum routines in a long-term relationship. “It keeps it fresh. What if we were both bankers? God forbid! We’d be home late in the evening, up early in the morning. I think that’s the kind of life that really takes a toll on a marriage.”

‘The Gift of a Radio: My Childhood and other Train Wrecks’ by Justin Webb (Doubleday, £16.99) is out now and available from Telegraph Books