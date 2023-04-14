Justin Watson to re-sign with Chiefs

Wide receiver Justin Watson is staying in Kansas City.

Watson’s agents announced that their client agreed to a new deal with the Chiefs on Friday. It is a two-year pact for the wideout.

The Chiefs signed Watson last season and he appeared in every game they played except for the AFC Championship Game. Watson joined the team after four seasons with Buccaneers and their Super Bowl win was his second in the last three years.

Watson caught 15 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season. He also had three catches for 30 yards in the postseason.

The Chiefs now have Watson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Richie James, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Cornell Powell at receiver.

