Justin Verlander responds to 'diva' comments, analytics department criticism from unnamed former Mets teammate

New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) reacts after giving up three runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning at Citi Field / Brad Penner - USA Today Sports

Justin Verlander has already two starts for Astros since the Mets traded him back to Houston ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline. But his brief tenure in New York is once again a topic of conversation.

An unnamed Met told Mike Puma of the New York Post that Verlander was a “diva,” who was “largely detached” from his Mets teammates and often complained about how the team’s analytics department was inferior to the one he worked with in Houston.

The 40-year-old Verlander took to social media on Monday, seemingly responding to those allegations from an unnamed member of the Mets.

“I want to say that I have nothing but respect for the Mets organization and I enjoyed connecting with all of my teammates this season… new and old!! It truly was a wonderful group of people,” Verlander posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“That being said, we all know the success of a team is made up of more than just the players on the field, everyone’s input is valuable. I’m sorry to hear that a staff member took offense to constructive criticism on how we could improve.

“Wishing nothing but best to the Mets moving forward,” he wrote.

According to Puma, it was this “diva” attitude that caused some uneasiness between Verlander and Max Scherzer, who had a history of butting heads dating back to their time together in Detroit.

This unnamed Met told Puma that the 2023 clubhouse had a different feel than the previous season, when Scherzer and former Met Chris Bassitt “enjoyed sharing information and helping younger pitchers, such as David Peterson and Tylor Megill.”

Now 53-65 and having already traded away both Verlander and Scherzer, the Mets have pivoted away from championship aspirations for 2023 to shift focus to the future, revamping the farm system in the process by adding five new members to their Top 10 prospects list, according to MLB Pipeline.