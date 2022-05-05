Justin Verlander is off to an unreal start following Tommy John surgery

Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers showed they can win without the long ball. Eric Lauer allowed one earned run, Christian Yelich's infield single was the big hit in Milwaukee's four-run sixth inning, and the streaking Brewers beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 on Friday night. After hitting 20 homers in a six-game homestand against the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati, the Brewers found different ways to score as they opened a nine-game trip.