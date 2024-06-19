Justin Verlander on IL again, possibly impacting vesting option and money owed by Mets

Astros right-hander Justin Verlander, whom the Mets traded to Houston during last season's deadline, is back on the injured list -- a development that could have a major impact on his vesting option for 2025 and potential money that would be owed to him by New York.

Verlander was scratched from Saturday's start due to neck pain he had been dealing with for two weeks, and was placed on the IL on Tuesday -- retroactive to June 16.

The earliest Verlander can return is July 1, but his exact timetable is not yet known.

This is Verlander's second IL stint this season.

He opened the year on the IL due to a shoulder issue, and did not make his regular season debut until April 19.

Verlander has thrown 57 innings over 10 starts this season -- averaging a bit under 6.0 innings per start.

In order to trigger his vesting option, he would have to throw 83 more innings before the end of the regular season.

In a scenario where Verlander makes 14 or more starts and averages 6.0 innings per start, he would eclipse 140 innings.

When the Mets traded Verlander, they agreed to pay $25 million of his 2024 salary and to pay half of his $35 million salary in 2025, which will only be required if the option vests.

If it vests, the Mets will be on the hook for $17.5 million.

If it doesn't vest, the Mets will owe Verlander nothing in 2025 since he will be a free agent.

The reason the Mets ate so much money in the trade that sent Verlander to Houston was because they wanted to maximize their prospect return. And they were able to achieve that goal, receiving Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford in return.