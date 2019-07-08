Justin Verlander, Hyun-jin Ryu announced as All-Star Game starting pitchers

The Astros' Justin Verlander will be starting the All-Star Game for the American League, opposite the Dodgers' Hyun-jin Ryu of the National League. (Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — The 2019 All-Star Game is almost here, and the managers have announced their choices for starting pitchers.

Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros is getting the nod from American League and Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora. Verlander is one of the older members of the All-Star team, but he’s been pitching like he’s 10 years younger. He has a 2.98 ERA over 19 starts and 126 2/3 innings.

For the National League, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn’t have to look too far. He chose Hyun-jin Ryu, one of his own starters, to take the ball for the NL. Ryu has made a fantastic comeback from injuries, and has put up otherworldly numbers. The 32-year-old has a 1.73 ERA over 17 starts and 109 innings.

Both managers also announced their All-Star Game starting lineups.

American League

1 George Springer, RF

2 DJ LeMahieu, 2B

3 Mike Trout, CF

4 Carlos Santana, 1B

5 J.D. Martinez, DH

6 Alex Bregman, 3B

7 Gary Sánchez, C

8 Michael Brantley, LF

9 Jorge Polanco, SS

National League

1 Christian Yelich, LF

2 Javier Báez, SS

3 Freddie Freeman, 1B

4 Cody Bellinger, RF

5 Nolan Arenado, 3B

6 Josh Bell, DH

7 Willson Contreras, C

8 Ketel Marte, 2B

9 Ronald Acuña Jr., CF

