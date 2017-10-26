How Justin Verlander, George Springer and a little faith may have saved the Astros' season

LOS ANGELES — Justin Verlander marched back into the Houston Astros dugout, turned a corner and starting yelling at his teammates.

It was the top of the 11th inning of the instantly classic World Series Game 2, the game the Astros would eventually win 7-6 after a wild comeback to send the series back to Houston tied up. The Los Angeles Dodgers had just thwarted the Astros’ first comeback with a two-run 10th inning. It was a tie game, same as it was after Marwin Gonzalez’s dramatic ninth-inning homer.

The Astros had never lost a game that Verlander started since his end-of-August trade to Houston. He was their missing piece, the front office thought. He sure looked like it through five regular-season games and three postseason starts heading into Wednesday night, plus a relief appearance.

You think Justin Verlander was going to let that end without some yelling? On the same night he carried a no-hitter through the first five innings? You think he didn’t believe? C’mon.

So out marched Verlander, who had retreated to the clubhouse to watch the Astros hit because that’s where he was when Gonzalez hit that homer to tie the game. You know baseball players and their superstitions.

Oh, he’d get back to that same exact spot. But first he had a message for his teammates. Exactly what he said, we may never know. Different Astros players said different things. Like with any good postseason pep talk, folklore had apparently already taken over.

Near as I can tell Justin Verlander was yelling at kids "Quit playing on my lawn!" #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/649j3AE2bZ — David Scott (@Finna_Go_HAM) October 26, 2017





“He said ‘Keep playing, keep fighting, let’s go,’ ” said third baseman Alex Bregman.

“He said, ‘Let’s go, let’s go, let’s keep scoring runs. We can do this,’ ” said shortstop Carlos Correa.