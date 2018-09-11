Justin Verlander has emotional return in first game back in Detroit

Justin Verlander had a stellar 13-year run with the Detroit Tigers.

The Houston Astros pitcher made six All-Star teams and earned Rookie of the Year, MVP and Cy Young honors in the Motor City before being traded during the 2017 season.

Verlander’s first game back in Detroit

Now owner of a World Series ring with the Astros, Verlander made his first appearance at Comerica Park since being dealt on Monday, and it was an emotional return as fans showed their love for former Tigers great.

.@JustinVerlander tries to keep his eyes from sweating as he gets love from the @tigers faithful. pic.twitter.com/jhFGpe1Vzq — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 10, 2018





Emotional moment for Verlander

An emotional Verlander acknowledged fans after a video tribute and his second standing ovation of the day.

“It was almost normal until the tribute video, but that really got to me,” Verlander told reporters. “I had a lot of great memories in my 13 years here, and that brought it all back. I wanted to get to the dugout before it started, but once it started playing, I had to watch.”

He picked up the win in a stellar outing, striking out 10 while allowing two runs on six hits over seven inning of a 3-2 Astros victory.

