Justin Turner's selfish act ruined the Dodgers' World Series victory and broke my heart

I hate that I’m writing this.

It’s probably the last thing that I wanted to write after the Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series in 32 years.

Justin Turner, one of my favorite players in baseball, broke my heart and ruined the World Series for me with his reckless and selfish act.

You see, I’m a Dodgers fan. Incurably. I’ve tried to quit. But I just can’t. Cut me open and I bleed Dodger Blue. Pantone 294 to be exact.

I can’t help it. It’s my dad’s fault. He infected me. We lived in L.A. and he watched Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale and the great teams of the 1960s. I got to see Steve Garvey and the great teams of the 1970s and ’80s. Watching Fernando Valenzuela pitch was an event in our house, as it was in many other L.A. homes gripped by Fernandomania. Vin Scully’s voice was the soundtrack of my childhood. When I was in college, I won an essay contest and covered a Dodgers game as a fantasy sportswriter during the team’s “Think Blue Week” (Note to the Dodgers editor: I’ll file that story any day now).

I’m still mad at myself for not watching Kirk Gibson hit his famous home run off Dennis Eckersley in the 1988 World Series. That night I was 13 miles away at the Great Western Forum rooting for the Kings and booing Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ron Hextall.

When Gibby hit his dinger, the only thing the Forum public-address announcer said was something like, “Final score from Dodger Stadium: Dodgers 5, Oakland A’s 4.” Everyone cheered but no one had any idea.

And my Dodgers fanaticism runs even deeper. You see, I attended Cal State Fullerton, which, to put it mildly, is a baseball school. Fullerton is basically a parking lot with some buildings for kinesiology classes that baseball players attend in between bunting drills. I’m kidding. Sort of. Go, Titans!

Turner is one of the most successful players to come out of Fullerton. He was a skinny, scrappy second baseman for the Titans and, frankly, I thought he was a longshot to have a major league career. When Fullerton was in the College World Series in 2003, I watched Turner get hit in the face by a pitch and break his ankle on the same play. I thought that might be the end of his baseball career.

Instead, Turner never gave up on himself. He returned the next year and helped lead the Titans to their fourth College World Series title.

Then he clawed his way through pro baseball. When the New York Mets gave up on him and didn’t think he was even worth the price of arbitration, he signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers in 2014 and earned the third base job. He became the heart and soul of the Dodgers and earned every penny of the four-year, $64 million deal he signed in 2016.

With all the amazing players the Dodgers have, like Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler and Corey Seager and Mookie Betts, I’m not overstating this when I say that there is no way the Dodgers would have won the World Series without Turner’s leadership on and off the field.

According to ESPN, Turner knew what was riding on this shortened season amid a pandemic. In July he outlined the protocols the Dodgers would follow in order to stay safe and keep a championship season on track. He even “stressed avoiding public appearances for marketing.”

