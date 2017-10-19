Justin Turner's postseason dominance has surpassed Babe Ruth's in one category

Justin Turner and his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates didn’t have much to celebrate on Wednesday night. With a chance to earn their first trip to the World Series since 1988 within reach, they fell to the Chicago Cubs 3-2 in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series.

Still, it was a good night for Turner on a personal level. The veteran infielder reached base in each of his four plate appearances, including an eighth-inning home run, a single and two walks. In doing so, he raised his career postseason on-base percentage to a staggering .495. And now that he’s reached 101 postseason plate appearances, we can truly recognize him as the all-time postseason leader in that often overlooked category.

Highest career #postseason OBP, requiring at least 100 plate appearances: 1. Justin Turner – .495

2. Lou Gehrig – .483

3. Babe Ruth – .470





Your eyes do not deceive you. The red hot Turner is looking down on everyone, Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth included. And though his stay there might prove to be a short one — the Dodgers could play anywhere from three to 10 games yet this postseason — it’s remarkable just to see his name in that company.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner hits a home run during Game 4 of the NLCS. (AP)

Turner’s not just reaching base either. He’s done some pretty serious damage along the way. He drove in all four runs in the Dodgers NLCS Game 2 win against Chicago. That was capped by his dramatic three-run walk-off homer. He smacked a three-run homer and drove in five runs against Arizona in Game 1 of the NLDS.