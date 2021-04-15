  • Oops!
Justin Turner homer leads to nacho cheese explosion

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
A Justin Turner home run did more than cost the Colorado Rockies a run on Wednesday. It cost a man his nachos.

In the third inning of Wednesday's game, the Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman went deep to put his team up 3-0. The ball's landing spot: a container of nachos under the arms of a fan trying to catch the ball:

The home run was Turner's third of the season, and his team-leading eighth extra base hit. It continues a scorching start for the veteran, who was hitting .378/.415/.676 entering Wednesday, and for the 9-2 Dodgers in general.

The home run was actually reviewed to ensure the fan hadn't pulled a Jeffrey Maier, but replay showed the only contact was between rawhide and whatever Dodger Stadium uses to make liquid cheese.

The Sportsnet LA broadcast kept focusing on the fan as play resumed, leading to one ... less than sanitary interaction being broadcasted:

In case you are worried about the man suddenly being nacho-less, rest assured that he soon received replacement nachos. He actually told Sportsnet LA's Kirsten Watson (yes, there was an interview) that Turner himself had new nachos sent over.

The Dodgers also provided him with a free sweatshirt to replace his soiled jacket. A happy ending for all, except Rockies pitcher Jon Gray.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Justin Turner #10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a solo homerun in front of Dom Nunez #3 of the Colorado Rockies and umpire Phil Cuzzi #10, to take a 3-0 lead, during the third inning at Dodger Stadium on April 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Justin Turner stayed hot at the plate. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

