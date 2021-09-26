Justin Tucker's NFL-record 66-yard field goal in final seconds lifts Ravens, stuns Lions

Will Harris squatted on the ground near midfield, his head down between his legs, as a few dozen Baltimore Ravens celebrated wildly 30 yards away.

A handful of Detroit Lions walked slowly to the locker room, shocked at losing their third straight game of the Dan Campbell era in unfathomable fashion.

Justin Tucker made an NFL-record 66-yard field goal as time expired, bouncing his kick off the crossbar and into the netting behind the goal post to give the Baltimore Ravens a wild 19-17 win over the Lions at Ford Field.

The Lions scored 17 points in the second half and were in position to give Campbell his first win as Liosn coach when Ryan Santoso drilled a 35-yard field goal with 1:04 to play.

But the Ravens, held in check all day by the Lions, had two final magic tricks in their bag.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) celebrates with teammates during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The Lions sacked Lamar Jackson on first down, forced an incomplete pass on second down, and sacked Jackson again on third down, setting up a fourth-and-19 with 26 seconds on the clock.

Jackson completed a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins to get the Ravens just to edge of field goal range, then spiked the ball with 7 seconds on the clock.

After another quick incompletion, the Ravens sent Tucker on to try a record-breaking field goal.

Tucker, who beat the Lions with a 61-yard field goal at Ford Field in 2013, delivered in dramatic fashion, sending the Ravens to their second straight win.

JUSTIN. TUCKER.



66 YARDS. FOR THE WIN 😱🤯pic.twitter.com/VkqRxABNZS — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 26, 2021

Story continues

Jackson, who entered the game third in the NFL in rushing, completed 16 of 31 passes for 287 yards with one touchdown and one interception but ran for only 58 yards on seven carries as the Lions defensive front routinely hemmed him in the pocket. Jackson had one long run, a 31-yarder in the first half, and the Ravens finished with 116 yards rushing, about 100 below their season average.

Jared Goff was 22 of 30 passing for 217 yards for the Lions, who got second-half rushing touchdowns from D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams after they were held scoreless in the first half.

The Lions trailed 10-0 at halftime and were lucky not to be down by more.

Marquise Brown dropped three would-be touchdowns pass in the first half – two on one possession – and the usually-reliable Tucker missed a 49-yard field goal.

Baltimore scored all 10 of its first-half points in the second quarter, on a 39-yard Tucker field goal and a 19-yard Jackson touchdown pass to Devin Duvernay.

Duvernay’s touchdown came eight plays after Jerry Jacobs was called for illegally running out of bounds to avoid a block on a punt, which nullified a Duvernay fumble that the Lions recovered at the Baltimore 23.

Swift finished with 107 yards from scrimmage, including 60 yards receiving on seven receptions.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Justin Tucker's NFL-record 66-yard field goal lifts Ravens to wild win