Justin Tucker's game-winning kick to beat Detroit Lions ignites fierce reactions

Just when you think you've seen it all, the Detroit Lions (or their opponent) find a way to blow your mind, again.

This time, the culprit was Baltimore Ravens kicker, Justin Tucker, who nailed an NFL record 66-yard field goal as time expired to defeat the Lions 19-17. Just like Tom Dempsey of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, a NFL record game-winning kick beats the Lions.

As expected, the reactions came in fast and furious.

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?!?!



JUSTIN TUCKER 66-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/LyHkSUiwk9 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

Here's audio from the Lions radio broadcast on the longest field goal in NFL history.

As called on Lions radio: pic.twitter.com/513mp2sQ7m — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 26, 2021

Justin Tucker you are an ASSASSIN! pic.twitter.com/OPDD0f91uD — trey wingo (@wingoz) September 26, 2021

Omg Justin Tucker.

Oh dear Lions fans. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) September 26, 2021

Former Lions tweeted through the pain, almost like seeing scars be reopened once again.

Justin Tucker are you serious… game winner record setting kick?? — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) September 26, 2021

TUCKER 👀👀👀👀 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2021

Oh my god. You can’t make this stuff up. — John Schreiber (@johnnyschreiber) September 26, 2021

History Repeats Itself! — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) September 26, 2021

Damn Detroit — Bill Bentley (@BB5LIVE) September 26, 2021

From the scene of the crime

Justin Tucker took the soul out of every Lion fan at Ford Field. Lmaooo pic.twitter.com/OVpFstyeSD — Kip Smithers (@Chughes612) September 26, 2021

Man hit a 66 yard field goal even GOD hate my lions 🥺😂😂😂 https://t.co/lrEHGZnZH1 — HaHa Davis (@HaHaDavis) September 26, 2021

