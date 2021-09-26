Justin Tucker's game-winning kick to beat Detroit Lions ignites fierce reactions
Just when you think you've seen it all, the Detroit Lions (or their opponent) find a way to blow your mind, again.
This time, the culprit was Baltimore Ravens kicker, Justin Tucker, who nailed an NFL record 66-yard field goal as time expired to defeat the Lions 19-17. Just like Tom Dempsey of the New Orleans Saints in 1970, a NFL record game-winning kick beats the Lions.
As expected, the reactions came in fast and furious.
DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?!?!
JUSTIN TUCKER 66-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/LyHkSUiwk9
— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021
Here's audio from the Lions radio broadcast on the longest field goal in NFL history.
As called on Lions radio: pic.twitter.com/513mp2sQ7m
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 26, 2021
Justin Tucker you are an ASSASSIN! pic.twitter.com/OPDD0f91uD
— trey wingo (@wingoz) September 26, 2021
Omg Justin Tucker.
Oh dear Lions fans.
— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) September 26, 2021
Former Lions tweeted through the pain, almost like seeing scars be reopened once again.
Justin Tucker are you serious… game winner record setting kick??
— Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) September 26, 2021
TUCKER 👀👀👀👀
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 26, 2021
Oh my god. You can’t make this stuff up.
— John Schreiber (@johnnyschreiber) September 26, 2021
History Repeats Itself!
— Justin Forsett (@JForsett) September 26, 2021
Damn Detroit
— Bill Bentley (@BB5LIVE) September 26, 2021
From the scene of the crime
Justin Tucker took the soul out of every Lion fan at Ford Field. Lmaooo pic.twitter.com/OVpFstyeSD
— Kip Smithers (@Chughes612) September 26, 2021
Man hit a 66 yard field goal even GOD hate my lions 🥺😂😂😂 https://t.co/lrEHGZnZH1
— HaHa Davis (@HaHaDavis) September 26, 2021
