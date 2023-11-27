Justin Tucker's field goal percentage falls to 80.8% in 2023, worst mark of his career

For a decade, Justin Tucker was the best kicker in the NFL. This year, he isn't.

Tucker missed a 44-yard field goal attempt in the Ravens' win over the Chargers on Sunday night, bringing his field goal percentage down to 80.8 percent for the 2023 season. That makes this the worst season of his 12-year career.

Tucker is actually a below-average kicker in the NFL this season; the league average field goal rate is 85.8 percent. The words "below average" haven't been applied to Tucker before, but that's where he is right now. The Ravens rank 23rd of the NFL's 32 teams in field goal percentage.

Only one kicker in the NFL is perfect this season: Kansas City's Harrison Butker, who is 20-for-20 on field goals and 28-for-28 on extra points. After many years of Tucker being the unquestioned top kicker in football, Butker has surpassed him.