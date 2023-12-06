Justin Tucker: All-time field goal percentage record not on my mind right now

A missed 44-yard field goal against the Chargers in Week 12 did not cost the Ravens a win, but it did lead to kicker Justin Tucker falling down a peg in the NFL record books.

Tucker's miss dropped his career field goal percentage to 89.9 percent, which dropped him to second in NFL history behind Chargers kicker Younghoe Koo. Koo has made 90.1 percent of his field goal tries after drilling both attempts against the Patriots last weekend.

When asked about the drop, Tucker said that he hopes to "have a couple of cool stats that other people can rattle off" when he's done playing but that his place in the annals is not something he's thinking about at the moment.

"In a given moment, when I'm on the field preparing to send a ball through the uprights, I can tell you that's the last thing that I'm worried about," Tucker said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. "That's like the furthest thing from my mind. All I'm focused on is making that kick in that moment in time, for what it's worth, gathering all the data that I need to, applying what I've learned over the years in that given moment to do my best to put the ball through the uprights."

Tucker's been less successful at that than he has at any other point in his career. He's 21-of-26 on field goals and the resulting 80.8 percentage is lower than he's ever had over the course of a season. His track record means the Ravens aren't likely to lose much confidence in him, but a strong finish would help Tucker and the Ravens on multiple fronts.