Justin Tucker pronounces himself “a Raven for life” after four-year contract extension

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who signed a contract extension through the 2027 season today, said today that he’ll never play anywhere else.

Although the 32-year-old Tucker may end up playing beyond the 2027 season, he said there’s no doubt in his mind that he’s going to play his entire career in Baltimore.

“This is the type of deal that will more than ensure I will be a Raven for life,” Tucker said.

Tucker, whose deal is reportedly worth $24 million over four years, said he believes the Ravens’ investment in him will pay off for a team that has Super Bowl aspirations.

“I feel beyond blessed. I’m fired up. I’m motivated,” he said. “I get to come to work at an amazing place with amazing people. I get to continue working on building something great, working toward championships. Just to know I will be in the plans for exactly that, that makes me feel very special.”

Tucker is the NFL’s best kicker, and now he’s the NFL’s highest-paid kicker, and he’s not going anywhere.

