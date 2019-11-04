Justin Tucker misses first kick of the season with failed PAT

Kevin Brown
NBC Sports Washington

Justin Tucker isn't just the best kicker in the league. His statistics have made him one of the best kickers of all time. 

Unfortunately for Tucker, he wasn't quite 100% accurate on Sunday night. He missed a fourth-quarter extra point try to extend the Baltimore Ravens lead to only 10 instead of 11 against the previously-undefeated New England Patriots. Prior to that kick, Tucker hadn't missed a single field goal or point after attempt all season. Maybe Bill Belichik jinxed him. The kick went just left of the uprights. 

In fact, his recently acquired seventh Player of the Month award puts him only behind three future Hall of Fame quarterbacks. 

For some, the miss was certainly surprising. 

Tucker has only missed one other PAT in his career in a failed game-tying attempt. The Ravens lost to the New Orleans Saints 24-23 that day, on Oct. 21, 2018. 

Thankfully, Tucker made his next attempt after another Ravens touchdown to push their lead to 37-20. Oh yeah, and the drive when Tucker missed was the longest the Patriots have faced all year. 

