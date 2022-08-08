Justin Tucker inks $24 million extension with the Ravens
The best kicker in football history just got paid.
The Baltimore Ravens have locked up kicker Justin Tucker to a brand new deal.
ESPN reports Tucker has signed a four-year, $24 million extension with $17.5 million guaranteed to remain in Baltimore for the near future. The deal makes Tucker the highest-paid kicker in NFL history.
The five-time All-Pro is the most accurate kicker in league history. Tucker has hit 91% of his field goals in his 10-year professional career.
He has come through in the clutch time after time for the Ravens with 18 career game-winning field goals. The most exciting of them came during Week 3 of last season.
Tucker set the NFL record 66-yard game-winning field goal last season against the Detroit Lions. Breaking the previous record of 64-yards set by Matt Prater.
Justin Tucker is now the highest paid kicker in #NFL history. #RavensFlock
