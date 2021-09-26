For most of today’s game, it appeared that the Ravens could sleepwalk their way through an easy win against an overmatched Lions team. In the end, the Ravens woke up at just the right moment.

Justin Tucker hit a 66-yard field goal as time expired, bouncing it off the cross bar and through the uprights, as the Ravens won 19-17.

A Ravens team that kept shooting itself in the foot and missing opportunities to put the Lions away appeared to have made one mistake too many, with a Lamar Jackson interception late in the fourth quarter putting Detroit in position to march down the field for what looked like a game-winning field goal and a 17-16 lead.

But Jackson managed to convert a fourth-and-19 on the final drive to set Tucker up for the 66-yard field goal attempt.

On a day when Calvin Johnson was recognized as a Hall of Famer and Detroit fans used the opportunity to rain boos down on Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp, the Lions almost gave their fans something to cheer about. Instead they lost to fall to 0-3, and the Ravens improved to 2-1.

Justin Tucker hits NFL-record 66-yard field goal to deliver Ravens win over Lions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk