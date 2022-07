Justin Tucker is the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. See how much your team's kicker makes.

NFL kickers are an increasing source of frustration for many fans. Ever since the league moved extra-point attempts back by 13 yards in 2015, the conversion percentage has gotten steadily worse, according to Pro Football Focus. And kickers have struggled with field goals in recent years, too.

It’s an unforgiving job.

Kickers get all the abuse when they miss a game-winning or game-tying kick, but not always all the praise. That often goes to the offense who put the ball within field goal range. Ever wonder, though, how much kickers make? Not a whole lot compared to the rest of the league.

Who is the highest-paid kicker in the NFL?

Widely considered the best, Justin Tucker is the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. He signed a four-year, $20 million contract in 2019 with the Baltimore Ravens that pays him an average of $5 million a season, according to Over The Cap.

Kicker: Justin Tucker

NFL kicker 2022 salary rankings

Here are Over The Cap's kicker salary rankings in 2022, based on average annual value.

1. Justin Tucker, Ravens: $5 million ($20 million over 4 years)

2. Younghoe Koo, Falcons: $4.85 million ($24.25 million over 6 years)

3. Graham Gano, Giants: $4.66 million ($14 million over 3 years)

4. Daniel Carlson, Raiders: $4.6 million ($18.4 million over 4 years)

5. Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans: $4.412 million ($17.65 million over 4 years)

6. Jason Sanders, Dolphins: $4.4 million ($22 million over 5 years)

T-7. Brandon McManus, Broncos: $4.3 million ($17.2 million over 4 years)

T-7. Mason Crosby, Packers: $4.3 million ($12.9 million over 3 years)

9. Chris Boswell, Steelers: $4.201 million ($16.806 million over 4 years)

10. Harrison Butker, Chiefs: $4.055 million ($20.75 million over 5 years)

11. Wil Lutz, Saints: $4.05 million ($20.25 million over 5 years)

12. Jake Elliott, Eagles: $4.03 million ($20.13 million over 5 years)

13. Ryan Succop, Buccaneers: $4 million ($12 million over 3 years)

14. Jason Myers, Seahawks: $3.862 million ($15.45 million over 4 years)

15. Robbie Gould, 49ers: $3.625 million ($7.25 million over 2 years)

16. Matt Prater, Cardinals: $3.25 million ($6.5 million over 2 years)

T-17. Cairo Santos, Bears: $3 million ($9 million over 3 years)

T-17. Dustin Hopkins, Chargers: $3 million ($9 million over 3 years)

19. Matt Gay, Rams: $2.54 million (1-year contract)

20. Nick Folk, Patriots: $2.5 million ($5 million over 2 years)

21. Greg Joseph, Vikings: $2.433 million (1-year contract)

22. Randy Bullock, Titans: $2.34 million ($4.68 million over 2 years)

23. Zane Gonzalez, Panthers: $2.25 million ($4.5 million over 2 years)

24. Joey Slye, Commanders: $2.1 million ($4.2 million over 2 years)

25. Greg Zuerlein, Jets: $2 million (1-year contract)

26. Eddy Pineiro, Jets: $1.4 million (1-year contract)

27. Cade York, Browns: $1.097 million ($4.389 million over 4 years)

28. Evan McPherson, Bengals: $955,929 ($3.823 million over 4 years)

29. Lirim Hajrullahu, Cowboys: $882,500 ($1.765 million over 2 years)

30. Tyler Bass, Bills: $869,806 million ($3.479 million over 4 years)

31. Cameron Dicker, Rams: $857,333 ($2.572 million over 3 years)

T-32. Andrew Mevis, Jaguars: $856,667 ($2.57 million over 3 years)

T-32. Caleb Shudak, Titans: $856,667 ($2.57 million over 3 years)

T-34. Jonathan Gariaby, Cowboys: $855,000 ($2.565 million over 3 years)

T-34. Daniel Whelan, Saints: $855,000 ($2.565 million over 3 years)

T-34. James McCourt, Chargers: $855,000 ($2.565 million over 3 years)

37. John Parker Romo, Saints: $854,167 ($2.562 million over 3 years)

T-38. Gabe Brkic, Packers: $853,333 ($2.56 million over 3 years)

T-38. Nick Sciba, Steelers: $853,333 ($2.56 million over 3 years)

T-40. Riley Patterson, Lions: $825,000 ($1-year contract)

T-40. Tristan Vizcaino, Patriots: $825,000 (1-year contract)

42. Jose Borregales, Buccaneers: $787,500 ($1.575 million over 2 years)

43. Rodrigo Blakenship, Colts: $768,333 ($2.305 million over 3 years)

T-44. Jake Verity, Colts: $705,000 (1-year contract)

T-44. Quinn Nordin, Patriots: $705,000 (1-year contract)

46. Austin Seibert, Lions: $695,114 ($2.78 million over 4 years)

