How Justin Tucker going undrafted gave the Ravens one of the best values in the NFL

Four kickers were selected in the 2012 NFL Draft. Justin Tucker was not one of them.

Randy Bullock, Greg Zuerlein, Blair Walsh and John Potter all heard their names called on the draft's final day. Tucker's phone never rang.

An undrafted free agent out of Texas, Tucker spent all of that year's draft waiting. In fact, he had to wait until late May to officially get a chance to make the Ravens.

Baltimore added Tucker to the mix in May, first on a tryout basis, to compete for the job with Billy Cundiff, who struggled in 2011 and made just over 75% of his kicks. Famously, Cundiff missed a last-second field goal in the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots that would've sent the game to overtime.

Tucker was signed and later showed up in camp, impressed immediately, and made the roster as a rookie. That season, he didn't miss an extra point and made 90.9% of his field-goal attempts - and went four-for-four from beyond 50 yards.

But there once was a time when Tucker, the league's best kicker, didn't get the attention that is typical of a successful kicker at a major college program.

He made 83.3% of his kicks and handled kickoffs at Texas, and even kicked off and punted during the 2009 BCS national championship game.

Yet, the NFL offers never flowed in.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Tucker drew interest from the Steelers after his tryout with the Ravens, but waited to hear what Baltimore's situation at kicker was. He signed on May 29, 2012.

Since then, Tucker has become the NFL's most accurate kicker of all time with a 90.75% success rate. In the 2016 season. He missed just one kick and finished 38-for-39.

Over his career, he's made 265-of-292 career kicks and 298-of-301 extra points. His touchback rate on kickoffs has never dipped below 50% and has eclipsed at least 61% in five of his eight NFL seasons.

The Ravens made some important selections that season - the draft before the team won the Super Bowl - including defensive end Courtney Upshaw, guard Kelechi Osemele and running back Bernard Pierce.

But none of those selections for the Ravens, and very few across the NFL, had the lasting impact that Tucker gave the Ravens. When it comes to value of where a player was picked up, it's hard to find a better deal than what the Ravens got - and even Tucker, who signed a four-year, $23.05 contract last April.

And as for those four kickers drafted ahead of Tucker? Two (Walsh and Potter) are no longer on NFL rosters.

