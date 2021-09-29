Justin Tucker gets AFC special teams player of the week to go with record-breaking field goal

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker added another feather to his cap on the final play of last Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Tucker’s 66-yard field goal attempt hit the crossbar and bounced over to lift the Ravens to a victory and set a new NFL record for the longest field goal in a game. Officials appeared to miss a delay of game on Baltimore before the snap, but the kick counted and Tucker’s remarkable career gained another highlight.

He already was the most accurate kicker in league history and adding the longest kick in history to the ledger makes a strong case for Tucker as the best kicker of all time.

That question can be debated down the road, but Tucker can settle for being the AFC special teams player of the week for now.

