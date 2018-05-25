Justin Timberlake, J.J. Watt sat courtside together for Rockets' Game 5 win over Warriors

Justin Timberlake and J.J. Watt sat courtside together to watch the Houston Rockets host the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. (Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake and Houston Texans star J.J. Watt sat courtside together on Thursday night for the Rockets’ Game 5 matchup against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

JT and JJ! pic.twitter.com/e1rMACC0us — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) May 25, 2018





The pair were seen laughing it up and having fun throughout the critical matchup, and seemed real impressed when Chris Paul drained a contested 3-pointer late in the game.

You can say J.J. and JT are impressed. pic.twitter.com/XSMSo10vVI — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) May 25, 2018





When you're in the presence of CP3 on fire. pic.twitter.com/klWCi2kjFx — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 25, 2018









Timberlake and Watt were just a few stars in attendance to watch the Rockets beat the Warriors 98-94, and honor the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting before the game — something both Timberlake and Watt have played a big part in. The Rockets provided tickets for more than 300 seniors from the high school to attend the game.

Watt reached out to the high school just hours after the shooting that left 10 dead and another 10 injured at the high school just miles southeast of Houston and offered to pay for the funerals for the victims. Timberlake held a concert at the Toyota Center on Wednesday night, and wore a “Santa Fe Strong” shirt at the end and asking fans raise their cell phones to “light up the whole arena, this whole city up for Santa Fe High School,” according to the Houston Chronicle.





