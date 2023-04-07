Justin Thurman breaks down Rutgers football offer ahead of weekend visit

In late March, Rutgers football became the third Power Five program to offer Florida running back Justin Thurman.

A 6-foot, 170-pound running back, the offer from Rutgers sees them join a recruitment that also includes offers from Kansas and Tennesee. He is a class of 2025 recruit who is a running back at Jesuit High School (Tampa, FL).

Tampa has been an area of focus for Rutgers football over the past three years, especially given the natural ties to the area for head coachGreg Schiano. After all, Schiano was head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two years and he is strongly connected to the prep football in the area.

As for Thurman, following his March offer from Rutgers, he will be on campus this weekend. His father is often in New Jersey for business so Thurman is familiar with New Jersey and has been to the state several times.

In college, he hopes to major in business and entrepreneurship with the eventual goal of going into real estate when his playing career is over.

It has been a busy offseason for Thurman. He is being heavily recruited by a number of Power Five programs, is running track and, in late March at the Rivals camp in Miami at St. Thomas Aquinas, he was named the running back MVP.

Also, he has a 3.98 G.P.A.

Scroll down to check out what Thurman had to say about Rutgers football ahead of his weekend visit.

Justin Thuman on being offered by Rutgers football

“I had a great conversation with head coach Greg Schiano and with the cornerbacks coach and it was just a great conversation about the program – how they run things and what the culture is like and all about work. And basically, they saw me as a great fit for the program and offered me and it was a good feeling. It was actually a good 45-minute call.”

Justin Thurman on what the message was from Rutgers football when he was offered

“One of the main messages was that the connection the area…coach Schiano has some big ties with Tampa as he was the head coach for the Bucs for a couple of years back in the early 2010s. And I guess through the Tampa connection, he knew about the good schools down here. He knows how good Jesuit High School is. It’s a great program with great kids and how the school is run and basically thought it was a good fit.”

Justin Thurman on where things stand with Rutgers football after the offer

“They definitely stand on the top of my list. I say that because of the way that they run their program, the way that the school is structured. I like the way everything’s just set up at Rutgers.”

Justin Thurman on his upcoming visits

“I have a Rutgers visit actually next Saturday. So I’m coming up there, April 8. On the sixth I’m going to the University of Florida and then the week after that, I’ll be going to the University of Tennessee on the 15th.”

Justin Thurman on his offseason plans and workouts

“I’ve mainly been running track. So that’s actually started in late February and it’s been going good. We actually came from the FSU relays a couple of weeks ago, and I PR’ed (personal record) in my personal events, which was the 100 meter and I ran a time of 10.84 seconds.”

Justin Thurman on the position he was offered by Rutgers football

“My main position is running back but whenever I can help contribute to the team and help us put in a better position to win, I’m willing to play in that position.”

Justin Thurman on what he is looking for in a school and a program

“I would say definitely a good coaching staff, good people, I would say definitely a strong cultural aspect to it as far as like how they, how they like run their program, how they tell their players to act, treat others. Basically having like a good mindset and a good mentality about things.”

