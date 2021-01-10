Justin Thomas after using homophobic slur: 'I deeply apologize ... I'll be better'

Justin Thomas apologized for using a homophobic slur during Saturday’s third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Thomas was picked up by a television microphone using the slur after he missed a 7-foot par putt on the fourth hole.

"There’s just no excuse," Thomas told Golf Channel afterward. "I’m an adult. I’m a grown man. There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible. I’m extremely embarrassed. It’s not who I am. It’s not the kind of person that I am. But Unfortunately I did it and I have to own up to it and I’m very apologetic.

“Like I said, it’s in excusable. I’m speechless. It’s bad. There’s no other way to put it. I need to do better. I need to be better. It’s definitely a learning experience. I deeply apologize to anyone and everybody who I offended and I’ll be better because of it.”

After a 5-under 68 Saturday, Thomas is 17 under and four shots off the lead.