Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler turn back clock with persimmons, vintage ball

With people cooped up inside during quarantine and the coronavirus pandemic, many have turned to new hobbies, like puzzles, exercise or reading. But for two of the game's top players, they turned to a different on-course challenge.

Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler hit up Medalist Golf Club in South Florida on Sunday for a throwback match, equipped with vintage persimmon clubs and balls. Thomas even rocked the old-school tie-and-cardigan combo, similar to what he wore during the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

Hitting persimmon clubs on the screws is one of the more pleasurable sounds in life. As Thomas pointed out in the caption, "The audio on some of the shots today were niiiiiice."

Thomas is already pleading for another go around, saying, "Safe to say, I will be asking for rick as a partner next time we do this." Imagine how fired up the home crowd at Whistling Straits would be if they saw Thomas and Fowler emerge from the tunnel to the first tee rocking old-school Ryder Cup uniforms and then immediately pulling out a persimmon driver.

One can only hope.