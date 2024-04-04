Justin Thomas parts ways with caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay a week before The Masters

Next Thursday, April 11, the 2024 edition of The Masters will be teeing off live from Augusta National in Georgia. This week, former Alabama Crimson Tide golfer Justin Thomas made the shocking decision to part ways with legendary caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay ahead of the iconic tournament.

Mackay worked as the caddie for Phil Mickelson from 1992 until 2017 when they mutually parted ways. Mackay spent the next four years working as a commentator for NBC/Golf Channel, before returning to the sport in 2021 to caddie for Thomas.

At this moment in time, nobody knows exactly what led to the split between the No. 28 golfer in the world and his caddie, but the timing is very interesting, to say the least.

Thomas issued a statement regarding the decision saying,

“While incredibly difficult for me to say, Bones and I have parted ways. I’m going to be forever thankful for him joining me on the bag in 2021. The things we’ve been able to accomplish together – The PGA Championship in 2022, The Presidents Cup, The Ryder Cups were all unforgettable experiences. His wisdom on and off the course has been a blessing during a tough stretch of my career and he was there every step of the way. I know there are great things coming for both of us down the road. I wish him the best of luck and will always count him and his family amongst my friends.”

It is still unknown who will be on the bag for Thomas next week, but he will have to move quickly, as he looks to claim his first-ever Masters title.

Justin Thomas will be in search of a new caddie. 😳 pic.twitter.com/YlgaIGlxmz — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 3, 2024

