Justin Thomas looking to score big ... just not on the golf course

Justin Thomas is trying to do something off the course he would never want to do on the course — score big.

The two-time major champion, who recently upgraded to an estate in Tequesta, has listed his home in Jupiter for $3.65 million, more than twice what he bought it for in 2016.

Thomas, 29, paid $1.48 million for the home at 5745 Pennock Point Road in Jupiter, according to Palm Beach County property records. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths. He purchased the home as he was establishing himself as one of the PGA Tour's young, rising stars. Thomas won five Tour events during the 2016-17 season, including his first major, the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

The home, according to realtor.com, has been on the market 50 days. It has 7,983 square feet, 5,445 under air, and the estimated taxes are $21,757 a month. It has no direct access to the Loxahatchee River.

The house is on the same street as one owned by Rickie Fowler, one of Thomas' closest friends, and in the same area is dozens of professional golfers from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf League.

Thomas purchased a newly-built home on the Loxahatchee River in October for $13.45 million. It has 7,600 square feet with 100-feet fronting the Loxahatchee River. Thomas' purchase came after he won the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, defeating Will Zalatoris in a playoff.

A 15-time winner on the PGA Tour, Thomas has risen to 10th on the all-time money list with more than $53 million in prize money. He currently is No. 14 in the Official World Golf Rankings after coming in at No. 7 following his fourth-place finish at the Phoenix Open in February. Since, Thomas has finished better than 20th one time, a T10 at the Valspar, and missed the cut at the Masters for the first time in his career.

Thomas will attempt to defend his 2022 PGA Championship title next month at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y.

