Justin Thomas joins fans roasting Talor Gooch for his wild LIV Golf-Ryder Cup comparison

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is nothing like a Ryder Cup or a Presidents Cup.

While they could certainly get there in the future, that’s a long way off.

Yet after his team won the first LIV Golf event in the United States on Saturday afternoon in Portland, Talor Gooch — who has never played on a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup team — tried to make that comparison.

"I haven't played a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup, but I can't imagine there's a whole hell of a lot of difference," Gooch said. "This was as cool as it gets. We've been saying it all week. The energy is just different, it's awesome."

He actually said it! pic.twitter.com/jtWSNj9B9m — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 3, 2022

Even Gooch's teammates Patrick Reed and Dustin Johnson clearly thought that was a ridiculous comparison.

And, unlike Gooch, they know what a Ryder Cup feels like firsthand.

Naturally, plenty of others piled on. Gooch’s comparison was so off, Justin Thomas even joined in on the fun.

Justin Thomas weighs in on Talor Gooch’s standup act from last night pic.twitter.com/f4kbi0tM7n — Patrick McDonald (@AmateurStatus) July 3, 2022

Talor Gooch is gonna tell his kids this was LIV Golf fans going nuts for 4 Aces GC. pic.twitter.com/hZ6ve4Td6V — Adam Woodard (@AdamWoodard) July 3, 2022

I’ve never flown private before, but this Spirit Airlines coach middle seat can’t be too much different! https://t.co/Rd5Pn3NiyZ — James Colgan (@jamescolgan26) July 3, 2022

LIV may overcome the Saudis, Greg Norman and the lack of a major deal only to be undone by the things their players say into microphones. https://t.co/SFRnH8utUd — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) July 3, 2022

“I’ve never won a Masters but putting on this blazer must be what that feeling is like.” https://t.co/UnjVXSKXc8 — Chris Murphy (@CS_Murph) July 3, 2022

Gooch won just one time on the PGA Tour — earlier this season at The RSM Classic — before he jumped ship to LIV, which resulted in a suspension. He’s currently ranked No. 38 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Story continues

Brandon Grace won the Oregon event and took home more than $4 million. Gooch, Johnson, Reed and Pat Perez won the tournament as a team, and will split about $3 million.

Though it’s unclear if any LIV golfers will be allowed to play in the Ryder Cup, Gooch likely wouldn’t qualify anyways.