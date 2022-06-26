Justin Thomas critical of officials putting final group on clock at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Justin Thomas was watching some major championship golf Sunday and didn’t like what he saw.

During the final round of the 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club outside of Washington, D.C., the final group of Lexi Thompson, In Gee Chun and Hye-Jin Choi were put on the clock with just two holes remaining.

Slow play has been a topic of discussion over the weekend at the women’s PGA, especially after the last group Saturday played in 5 hours and 45 minutes, causing the last half hour of coverage to be bumped off of NBC.

The two-time PGA champion admitted there’s a problem with slow play on Twitter, but also wanted officials to read the room, especially that late into a final round of a major.

KPMG: Leaderboard | Photos