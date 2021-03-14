Justin Thomas comes from behind to win at THE PLAYERS

In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Justin Thomas carded a 4-under 68 to finish at 14-under for the tournament, one stroke clear of the field for his 14th victory of his PGA TOUR career.

Recommended Stories

  • After series of lows, Justin Thomas enjoys his 64 in Round 3 of The Players

    It's been a tough year for Justin Thomas, but he was able to enjoy himself on the course Saturday at The Players.

  • Bryson DeChambeau’s road show comes up flat in final round of Players Championship

    Bryson DeChambeau's road show came up flat in the final round of Players Championship on Sunday at TPC Sawgrass.

  • Thomas outduels Westwood to capture Players Championship

    Third-ranked Justin Thomas outdueled Lee Westwood down the stretch Sunday to capture the Players Championship, taking his 14th US PGA title by matching the best 36-hole comeback in tournament history.

  • No. 3 Thomas outlasts Westwood to win Players Championship

    Third-ranked Justin Thomas held off Lee Westwood down the stretch, firing a four-under par 68 Sunday to capture his first Players Championship for his 14th career US PGA Tour title.

  • Players Championship 2021: Justin Thomas holds nerve to see off Lee Westwood at Sawgrass

    Lee Westwood fell agonisingly short but couldn’t keep pace with his American rival

  • Thomas battles through personal turmoil and a tough Sawgrass

    Justin Thomas was 16 years old when he made his PGA Tour debut with a 65 in the Wyndham Championship, the start of a career that has been filled with big moments and very little trouble. “I've had stuff happen in my life I never thought I'd have happen," Thomas said Sunday evening after he added another big moment to a young career already filled with them by winning The Players Championship. Coming off two missed cuts in four starts since his world felt like it was crashing in around him, Thomas was outside the cut line with nine holes to play on Friday when he made four birdies.

  • The Players Championship paid tribute to Tiger Woods by celebrating one of the most iconic shots of his career

    Tiger Woods' putt at No. 17 at the 2001 Players Championship is one of the most iconic shots in the history of the sport.

  • Winner’s Bag: Justin Thomas, Players Championship

    Check out the Titleist golf equipment Justin Thomas used to win the PGA Tour’s 2021 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Florida.

