Justin Thomas blasts LIV golfers: 'Have the balls to say I'm doing this for the money'

Justin Thomas wishes the players who jumped from the PGA to LIV would be more transparent about why they switched leagues. Thomas took a shot at those who talk around the issue, saying, "I just wish one of them would have the balls to say 'I’m doing this for the money.'"

Thomas made those comments during an appearance on the No Laying Up podcast. Thomas explained his thoughts on having to address players joining LIV Golf every week, saying he's surprised at how much he's thought about the issue.

"It's tough," Thomas said. "And I never thought I would be laying in bed so many nights thinking about fricken tour and what's going on and all this stuff."

Thomas explained that while he wishes players would not have jumped to LIV, he understands that they are entitled to make their own decisions. What really bothers Thomas, however, is that he feels players who have jumped to LIV have not been honest about why they joined the tour.

"I understand they are being fed everything, what to say and all this stuff. But it's just, for them to say that this is all for the betterment of the game. To be perfectly honest, I just wish one of them would have the balls to 'I am doing this for the money.' I, personally, would gain a lot more respect for that. But it's just the more that they keep talking, the players keep talking and saying that this is for the betterment of the game, the more agitated and irritated I get about it."

Thomas went on to speak about long-time PGA Tour veterans Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods on how disappointed they must be about prominent golfers defecting to the LIV tour. Thomas explained he grew up dreaming about playing on the PGA Tour, which is why he's upset about the situation and has be vocal about his opinion.

Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy upset about LIV

Thomas has consistently spoken out about golfers leaving the PGA Tour for the LIV. In June, he called it a "bummer" and said he was "annoyed" when he heard other big-name golfers — like Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed — were heading to the LIV.

Story continues

McIlroy also spoke out, calling the defections "a shame." McIlroy also called out the golfers who joined the LIV for the money.

“Any decision you make in your life that’s purely for money usually doesn’t end up going the right way.”



Rory McIlroy on the LIV Series.



(via @SkySportsNews)pic.twitter.com/Jn3w4PD2D8 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 8, 2022

The LIV is a new golf league funded by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Golfers who have joined the LIV have faced criticism due to Saudi Arabia's poor human rights record.

The PGA Tour responded swiftly against golfers who joined the LIV, suspending them from PGA events. A number of prominent golfers, including Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson have jumped to the LIV this summer.