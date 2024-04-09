Justin Smarr, Central baseball mercy-rule Freeport to extend win streak | AREA ROUNDUP

xxx xxx

Here's a roundup of area contests that happened on Monday, March 8.

See your team's scores or stats missing? Be sure to update MaxPreps regularly, or report scores to sports reporter Ben Grieco at bgrieco@gannett.com.

Baseball

Central 10, Freeport 0: The Jaguars picked up a mercy-rule victory after six innings over the Bulldogs.

Central opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first frame, before tacking on five more runs in the third. The Jags plated two runs in the fourth, leading 8-0, before finding the necessary two runs in the sixth stanza to end the game early.

Quincy Wilson led Central with three hits, including a double, adding three runs and an RBI. Carxon Baxley posted two hits with three RBIs. Justin Smarr also had a two-hit night, including a double, with two runs and an RBI. Gavin Schmidt recorded two singles with two RBIs and a run.

Dylen Houk (2), Kaden Ellison and Connor Houk all plated runs. Payton Holland added an RBI.

Smarr threw a complete game on the mound, striking out 16 batters in six innings. He surrendered just two walks.

Central (16-1) has some time off before hosting Flomaton (Alabama) next Monday at 6 p.m.

Pace 5, Navarre 3: The Patriots won a tight game over county foe Navarre, extending their win streak.

Navarre opened the scoring with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Pace responded with three runs in the third and two runs in the fifth, to take a 5-1 advantage. The Raiders started to claw back with a run in the bottom of the fifth and the seventh, but couldn't muster a rally.

Lane Kasper and Ryan Ragan both posted a hit and a run for Navarre. Ashton Sieg tallied a double with an RBI. Cole Crocker and Dylan Smith each recorded a hit.

Bo Shipley had two RBIs and Ace Demotts plated a run.

Cole Crocker threw six innings on the mound for the Raiders, striking out six batters. He allowed six hits, five runs and four walks. In one inning, Austin Day allowed a hit.

Stats for Pace were not reported.

Navarre (6-11) goes to Tate on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Pace (12-5) travels to Gulf Breeze on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Northview 6, Pine Forest 3: The Chiefs snapped a four-game losing streak with a narrow win over the Eagles.

Pine Forest opened the scoring with a run in the first frame, before Northview went off for four runs in the second frame. The Eagles added a run in the fourth and fifth innings. The Chiefs plated two more runs in the sixth inning for insurance.

Bryant Mason recorded Pine Forest's lone hit in the game, adding an RBI. Malik Cannon, Colton Swiers and Ja'len Rawls all plated runs.

Tyler Wilson threw four innings on the mound, striking out three batters. He allowed four hits, four runs and four walks. Eli Brown, in two innings, fanned four batters, surrendering a hit, two unearned runs and a walk.

Stats for Northview were not reported.

Pine Forest (5-12) travels to Choctaw on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Northview (7-10) goes to T.R. Miller (Alabama) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Aletheia Christian Academy 8, Booker T. Washington 7: The Wildcats fell in a heartbreaker to the Lions.

It was a tightly contested matchup all game. Booker T. scored two runs in the first inning, and held onto a 4-3 advantage after the third inning. That's when Aletheia started to pile on some runs with three in the fourth and two more in the fifth.

Booker T. scored a run in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings, but couldn't find the game-tying run late in the game.

Jordin Montgomery had three hits, with a double, for Booker T. with a run. Harper Condon tacked on two hits, three RBIs and a run. Cassidy Bardin also had a two-hit performance.

Ja'Kia Hollis (3), LuLu Landers and Elizabeth Bottoms all scored runs for the Wildcats.

Dougherty Brogan threw a complete game for the Wildcats, allowing nine hits, eight runs (four earned) and two walks in six innings.

Booker T. (4-12) hosts Pensacola on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Pensacola Catholic 11, Destin 2: The Crusaders returned to the win column with a home victory against the Sharks.

After Destin posted two runs in the top of the first inning, it was all Pensacola Catholic from there. With a pair of runs in the first, second, third and fifth innings, plus three more runs in the sixth, the Crusaders ran away with the win.

Isabella Little-anoai posted three hits for Pensacola Catholic with two RBIs and a run. Adysion Adams added two hits with a triple, tacking on three RBIs and a run. Iyonna McCants recorded two singles with a run.

Morgan Smith tripled with an RBI and three runs. Taylor Robision doubled with a run and an RBI. Kourtni Wright, Krystiana Chpaman and Titera Dukes (2) scored runs for the Crusaders. Ava Wilison and MacKenzie Dobhan both had RBIs.

Little-anoai threw a complete game for the Crusaders, striking out five batters in seven innings. She allowed five hits and two runs (one earned).

Pensacola Catholic (6-7) goes to Crestview on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Central, Pace baseball both extend win streaks after wins on Monday