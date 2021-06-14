Justin Skule reverts back to 49ers' IR list after being waived

Skule reverts back to the 49ers' IR after being waived originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Justin Skule is back with the 49ers.

The offensive lineman was waived last week with an injury designation, but went unclaimed. He reverts back to the 49ers, becoming their first player on the 2021 injured reserve list.

Skule will not count against the 49ers' initial 90-man roster.

The Vanderbilt product tore his ACL one week ago at practice, the same day safety Tarvarius Moore tore his Achilles.

The 49ers will be on the hook for Skule's $894,000 salary-cap hit after going unclaimed.

The 49ers will not get the salary-cap relief that they might’ve hoped to get when waiving Justin Skule. That would’ve required another team to claim his contract. Skule’s $894k cap hit for '21 hits SF’s books from injured reserve.



Still low on cap space, ~$4.5 million on the 53 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) June 14, 2021

Skule, 24, was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He played all 16 games last season and started in four. As a rookie, he played in 15 games and started eight.

He was expected to be a key role player in the 49ers' rotation of offensive linemen this season.

