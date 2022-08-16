Justin Simmons reacts to being ranked No. 81 on NFL's Top 100 list
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons reacts to being ranked No. 81 on NFL's Top 100 list. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Decobie Durant is a ball of energy and someone Rams fans should come to love
Kyle Shanahan has his sights set a little lower than Jason Verrett being back on the field for the season opener.
We expect Russell Wilson to be ranked much higher on this list in 2023.
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the extent of Jimmy Garoppolo’s commitment [more]
The brother of Aqib Talib allegedly shot and killed a man at a youth football game over the weekend. Aqib Talib was reportedly close to the gunman at the time the incident happen. TMZ.com reports that a video of the incident shows that Aqib Talib was “just feet” away from the man who fired the [more]
The Chiefs waived four players on Monday and the head coach had injury updates on Blake Bell and Harrison Butker
Shelving Prescott for now keeps him healthy, but at what cost? Also, more on Cowboys penalties, and Deion Sanders sounds off on Canton. | From @ToddBrock24f7
A deep dive into possible landing spots and trade packages involving Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor.
Appeals officer Peter Harvey continues to delay his decision in the Deshaun Watson case, apparently not because he’s undecided or procrastinating. Harvey is believed to be waiting to see whether the league and Watson can work out a deal. The possibility of settlement remains viable, we’re told. Currently, it could go either way. As such [more]
Kendrick Bourne was honestly blunt with this response.
We did a deep dive on Saint Omni and his connection to Roquan Smith in what's become a weird situation in Chicago.
Brennan is reportedly retiring from football after being informed he will not win the starting job for the Tigers.
Jimmy Garoppolo finds himself in an awkward position at 49ers training camp.
Diontae Johnson has been impressed with how teammate George Pickens has played.
Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of a former NFL star, is accused of shooting and killing a youth football coach in Lancaster. It happened in front of the coach's son and other children who had just finished playing. WARNING: Some of the video may be disturbing to watch.
The 2022 AP preseason top 25 college football poll was released. Here are the 5 things that matter with the overrated and underrated teams.
Tight end Adam Shaheen won’t play for the Dolphins this season.
It was a wedding weekend for the Warriors as the team celebrated the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll says Tyrod Taylor may receive first-team over Daniel Jones in practice.
NBC Sports is getting blowback over the decision to have Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett call Notre Dame football games this fall.