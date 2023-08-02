Justin Simmons ranked No. 59 on NFL Top 100 list voted on by players

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons has been named to the NFL’s Top 100 Players list for the third straight year, coming in at No. 59.

The NFL Top 100 list is voted on by current NFL players each offseason. Last year, Simmons was ranked No. 81. Two years ago, Simmons peaked on the list at No. 45.

Simmons and teammate Russell Wilson (No. 61) were the only two Broncos featured on the Top 100 list last summer.

Simmons played in 12 games in 2022, and as one of the defensive captains of the team, led the Broncos with six interceptions and three forced fumbles, tied for second with seven passes defended, and was fourth in tackles with 69.

Simmons leads a new-look defense into 2023, with new defensive coordinator and former head coach Vance Joseph, free agent additions in Zach Allen and Super Bowl champion Frank Clark, as well as returning star cornerback Patrick Surtain.

The remaining 49 players for the NFL Top 100 will be revealed in the coming days, and conclude on August 7.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire