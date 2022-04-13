Justin Simmons: No denying there’s a different energy with Russell Wilson

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton made his excitement to play with Russell Wilson clear in his Tuesday press conference, saying “the juice is just different” with the veteran QB.

But the Wilson effect extends to Denver’s defense, too.

Safety Justin Simmons noted how Wilson being in the building has a positive influence on everyone.

“There’s no denying the different energy and vibe in the building,” Simmons said, via Aric DiLalla of the team’s website. “The confidence that the guys are walking around with. And so, it’s great. Having a guy like that that can do that just with his presence is exciting.”

The Broncos have been searching for a true franchise QB since Peyton Manning retired after winning Super Bowl 50 in the 2015 season. Now there’s no question of who that is with Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler.

Paired with new head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Wilson is expected to make the Broncos instant contenders in the hyper-competitive AFC West. But Denver has plenty of work to do before the regular season begins to make that come to life.

