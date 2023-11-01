Justin Simmons named AFC defensive player of the week

Denver's defense has struggled throughout the 2023 season.

But one of the team's best players had a strong performance in a streak-breaking win over Kansas City on Sunday and now has earned some recognition for it.

Safety Justin Simmons has been named the AFC defensive player of the week.

Simmons had a key interception and a big fumble recovery during the 24-9 victory. His recovery came in the second quarter, setting up a touchdown. Then his interception was in the final period and set up a field goal.

This is the second career player of the week award for Simmons, who also earned a special teams player of the week honor back in 2016.

At 3-5, the Broncos are on their bye in Week 9.