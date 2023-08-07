Justin Simmons out of Monday practice with groin injury

The Broncos have an injury concern in their secondary, though at this point it doesn't appear to be major.

Head coach Sean Payton said after Monday's practice that safety Justin Simmons is dealing with a groin injury. While Payton said the team would be "smart" about Simmons' return to the field, Payton did not disclose a timeline.

"He’s a veteran player and a great communicator. He’s someone that’s always in the right spot, he’s savvy, he’s smart,” Payton said, via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post. “Some other younger guys will step in. … We’ll be smart with him and eventually get him back, but in the meantime other guys will get the chance to get in and get some reps.

“When you lose someone with his experience but also his football IQ, his football IQ is pretty rare.”

The fact that Simmons will be out long enough for younger players to get reps indicates that he's unlikely to play in the team's preseason opener on Friday. Payton said that starters will see the field against the Cardinals.

Entering his eighth season, Simmons recorded seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles, and registered a career-high six interceptions in 12 games last year.

Gabriel also noted that outside linebacker Aaron Patrick did not practice on Monday.