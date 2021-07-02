Broncos safety Justin Simmons signed a contract extension this offseason to make him the league’s highest-paid safety.

Now heading into his sixth pro season, he feels like Denver has the capability of being the NFL’s top defense in 2021.

During an interview on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Simmons discussed the Broncos’ potential based on the talent they have on the unit.

“This defense is going to be definitely one that is really fun to play with,” Simmons said. “We have talent all across the board. I’m really excited this year, too, because in our division, we have teams liek the Chiefs, and the Raiders, and the Chargers — and those are some high-powered offenses. So we’re going to need a defense that’s ready to go week in and week out because we play the best in our division.

“And so in terms of goals, team defensive goals, we want to be No. 1. We feel like we have the talent across the board to be able to get after the quarterback, get some turnovers — that’s an area we struggled in the past couple years. So just really looking forward to competing out there, and going against some of the best offenses in the league. Like I said, from a defensive standpoint, we feel like we can be No. 1. So, that’s our goal.”

Denver finished last season 21st in yards allowed and 25th in points allowed, so the group has considerable work to do to realize that goal. The Broncos haven’t finished with a top-five defense in yards and points in the same season since 2015, when they were No. 4 in both categories. The club was No. 3 in yards allowed in 2017, but 22nd in points allowed that year.

Justin Simmons: We feel like we can be the No. 1 defense in the league originally appeared on Pro Football Talk