Justin Simmons: If Broncos wanted to get deal done, they would’ve

Safety Justin Simmons didn’t sign a long-term deal with the Broncos after getting a franchise tag earlier this offseason, but he won’t be withholding his services once training camp opens.

Simmons has signed his franchise tag, which sets him up to make $11.44 million while making his case for a longer deal during the 2020 season. He’s confident that he’ll be able to do that during his second year in head coach Vic Fangio’s defense and said on NFL Network that he’s not making any promises that he’d be signing it in Denver.

“If the Broncos wanted to get a deal done, they would’ve,” Simmons said. “And so the reality is another year on the franchise tag is like a contract year all over again. Year 2 in Vic’s system with all the weapons that we have, I’m more than confident in myself and what I can do. Moving forward, we’ll just have to see. It’s a business decision on both ends. Whatever’s in my best interest and my family’s best interest is always what I’m going to do.”

The size of deals for Simmons and others could be impacted by the decisions the NFL and NFLPA make about dealing with the revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but another year like 2019 for the safety should have him well situated for a payday in Denver or elsewhere.

