Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris thinks opposing quarterbacks should be worried about facing the Denver defense this year and he has company in believing that the team’s defense is capable of a big rebound from their role in a 5-11 record in 2020.

Safety Justin Simmons joined Harris in signing a new deal with the team this offseason and said that the individual accolades he’s received the last two seasons are nice, but that football is ultimately about team results and “it’s about time to be on the opposite side of that and start winning some football games.”

Simmons said he’s pushing himself as a leader to make sure “we’re winning those close games instead of just being close” because he believes the team has the necessary pieces in place.

“We’re set up to make something happen,” Simmons said, via the team’s website. “And, once again, that’s going fall on my shoulders as the leader in the secondary, and I’m going to make sure that whatever happens week in and week out, the secondary’s going to be good to go. We’re going to compete at the highest level.”

Simmons and Harris have focused their comments on the defense, which is certainly an area that can improve from last year. Their extended run out of the playoffs and search for certainty at quarterback offers a reminder that it’s not just on the defense’s shoulders.

Justin Simmons: Broncos set up to make something happen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk